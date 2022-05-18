Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.48 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORR. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.
Forrester Research stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $922.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.
In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
