Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.48 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORR. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Forrester Research stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $922.10 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 142,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,924,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

