Fort L.P. Buys 2,291 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 763,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,785,000 after purchasing an additional 82,387 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,682. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

