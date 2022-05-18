Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

