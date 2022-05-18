Fort L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nordson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,092,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.74. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $197.20 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

