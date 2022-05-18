Fort L.P. Has $824,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $113,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,757. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

