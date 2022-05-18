Fort L.P. Sells 3,100 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,577.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

