Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target Increased to €18.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.30 ($18.02) to €18.50 ($19.27) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOJCY. HSBC upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SEB Equities upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Danske raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

FOJCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

