Fractal (FCL) Market Cap Hits $739,250.08

Fractal (FCL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $739,250.08 and $118,051.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,525.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00628010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00485818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,313.78 or 1.87873952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

