Frax (FRAX) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $29.16 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,686.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00650187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00475284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,458.79 or 1.86734062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,435,181,323 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

