freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.79) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.17) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.21) price objective on freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

FRA:FNTN opened at €23.25 ($24.22) on Tuesday. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.35) and a one year high of €32.92 ($34.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.84.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

