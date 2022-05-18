Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($97.92) to €87.00 ($90.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($39.58) to €36.00 ($37.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.94) to €33.30 ($34.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.46) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($58.28) to €60.25 ($62.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.65.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
