Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Insider Shaun Di Gregorio Buys 51,250 Shares

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV – Get Rating) insider Shaun Di Gregorio purchased 51,250 shares of Frontier Digital Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$49,712.50 ($34,763.99).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
About Frontier Digital Ventures (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Digital Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Digital Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.