Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Insider Shaun Di Gregorio Buys 51,250 Shares

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV – Get Rating) insider Shaun Di Gregorio purchased 51,250 shares of Frontier Digital Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$49,712.50 ($34,763.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in May 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

