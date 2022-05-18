FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) VP David H. Devilliers III Sells 350 Shares of Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) VP David H. Devilliers III sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $19,841.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,198.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $537.79 million, a PE ratio of 950.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FRP by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 148.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FRP by 105.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FRP by 367.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

