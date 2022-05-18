FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,895. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,592 shares of company stock worth $323,978. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

