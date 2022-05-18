FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.29). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 99.99%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

