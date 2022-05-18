FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Issued By Litchfield Hills Research (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.76%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Williams Industrial Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Jr. Hruby acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 49,689 shares of company stock valued at $86,887. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.