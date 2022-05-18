FY2022 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. Cut by Cormark (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a report issued on Friday, May 13th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.35 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.28.

Savaria stock opened at C$13.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.73 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.05%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

About Savaria (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.