FY2023 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of XEL opened at $75.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $2,324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

