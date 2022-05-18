Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.
About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.