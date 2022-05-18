Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

