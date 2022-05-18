GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

