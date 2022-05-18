GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
