Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,306.50

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,306.50 ($16.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,118 ($13.78). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($13.86), with a volume of 122,075 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 20.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,300.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,513.56.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.
Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)
Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.
Featured Stories
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.