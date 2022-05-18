GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $14.00. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the stock. GAP traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 90,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,604,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

