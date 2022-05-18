Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Garmin worth $36,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE GRMN opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

