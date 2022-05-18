Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,777. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.
