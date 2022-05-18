Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,887 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $9,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $808,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.54. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $131.51.

