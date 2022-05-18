GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTCH stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. GBT Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.13.

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

