GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) were down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.85. Approximately 75,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,521,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in GDS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GDS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in GDS by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

