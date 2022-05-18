Geeq Market Cap Reaches $3.87 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Geeq has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $161,378.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

