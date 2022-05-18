General Atlantic L.P. Invests $41.91 Million in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,862,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,907,000. BuzzFeed makes up 0.3% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of BuzzFeed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BuzzFeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ BZFD traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 225,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

