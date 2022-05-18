General Atlantic L.P. Trims Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

General Atlantic L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,069,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,259,298 shares during the quarter. Alignment Healthcare comprises about 7.6% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. General Atlantic L.P. owned 37.42% of Alignment Healthcare worth $985,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $166,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 693,993 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,123. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

