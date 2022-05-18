Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

NYSE:G traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 56,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,125,000 after buying an additional 177,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 133.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 172,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Genpact by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Genpact by 42.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 135,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

