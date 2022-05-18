GeoCoin Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $173,251.85 and approximately $82.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded 181.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

