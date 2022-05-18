GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Director Acquires C$372,054.80 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) Director Arun Nayar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.21 per share, with a total value of C$372,054.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,793,490.16.

GFL opened at C$37.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$12.66 billion and a PE ratio of -20.22. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.25 and a twelve month high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.00%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.94.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

