GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 7.5%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.20. 17,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,483,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

