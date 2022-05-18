Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

