Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $26.13.
GOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
