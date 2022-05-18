GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.07 ($21.40).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,786.20 ($22.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £89.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,706.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,630.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40).

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($72,707.84).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

