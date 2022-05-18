Glenn Kelman Sells 15,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. 2,794,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,616. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $16,882,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

