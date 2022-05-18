Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,298 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 1.01% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

GBT stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

