Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading Down 21.7%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 21.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

Global Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

