Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Position Reduced by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $60.80 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

