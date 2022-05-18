Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.