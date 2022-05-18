GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $249,266.04 and approximately $36.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,009.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.11 or 0.06756676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00233038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017133 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.00661720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00558521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00069516 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004216 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

