Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 198,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,066. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

