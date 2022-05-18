goeasy Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.66 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.71.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.25.

goeasy stock opened at C$115.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$97.63 and a 12-month high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

