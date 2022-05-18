Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Gentex comprises 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Gentex worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Gentex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 15,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $477,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,534 shares of company stock worth $3,921,228 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. 754,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,264. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

