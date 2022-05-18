Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $11.38 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.43.

NYSE:CVX traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,085,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,552. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

