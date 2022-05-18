Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.39 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,893. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

