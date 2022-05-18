Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after buying an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $53.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.61. 50,809,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,961. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $155.20 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

