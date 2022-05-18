Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,340,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 686,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,386,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $938,412. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

PRU traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,150. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

