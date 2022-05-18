Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 32,654 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,654 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,722,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after acquiring an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,265,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($75.20) to GBX 6,000 ($73.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. 2,541,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $91.09.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

